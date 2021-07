DID THE PROPHET UNDERSTAND OF EVERY TYPES OF SEXUAL OR GENDER DIVERSITY?

Yes. There have been men in Arab culture in the right time of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) whom fit the Qur’an’s description of “men who aren't l king for females.” An in depth research of early Islamic literature additionally indicated that the Prophet accepted guys called mukhanath. Mukhanath had been guys who had been viewed as “acting like women”—they may be considered transgender today or they may have already been homosexual guys whoever intimate orientation had been viewed as making them “like women.”

The Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) appeared to recognize these guys had been not the same as other people. His spouse, Umm Salama, possessed a mukhanath friend named Hit. Unlike other males, struck was allowed to enter both space that is men’s women’s space—Muhammad also trusted the mukhanath sufficient to allow him go into the private women’s space of this Prophet’s home.

DID THE PROPHET EVER PUNISH ANYBODY FOR HOMOSEXUALITY OR HOMOSEXUAL ACTS?

No. Following the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) died, their companions once talked about whether or not to discipline someone for homosexuality. In the event that Prophet had ever done this, his companions will have merely described their choice. We know that the Prophet gave them no example to follow since they didn’t know what to do.

Within the instance of Hit, Umm Salama’s mukhanath buddy, Muhammad did “punish” him in ways, although not for their sex. Muhammad found out that Hit described a woman’s human anatomy up to a man—which he could do because he had been in a position to enter both women’s and men’s areas. At that time, Muhammad told his spouse to not enable struck in to the quarters that are women’s. Nevertheless, Muhammad would not criticize struck for their sexuality or even for “acting like women”—he only criticized struck for maybe not respecting the privacy of females.

[More details about this tale as well as its implications are available in Homosexuality in Islam Critical Reflections on Gay, Lesbian and Transgender Muslims by Scott Kugle (Oxford Oneworld Publications, 2010), pages 91-97.]

DOESN’T THE QUR’AN SAY THAT HOMOSEXUALITY IS UNNATURAL?

No. Utilizing terms like “natural” and “unnatural” as how to explain sexuality is one thing that has been started by European Christians. When today’s Muslims use this argument to express homosexuality is against Islam, these are typically really borrowing a few ideas from European Christians. In conclusion that homosexuality is “unnatural” is not predicated on anything within the Qur’an. Once again, the term “homosexuality” is not even used and will not occur within the Qur’an!

IS THERE WORDS FOUND IN THE QUR’AN TO FAIRLY SHARE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR WHICH IS NOT GRANTED?

Yes, there are many

Fahisha is just a term which is used to suggest “doing a thing that is prohibited” or “transgression.” Fahisha can indicate something which is intimate or something which is certainly not intimate.

Zina elitesingles tips may be the word that is only into the Qur’an for a transgression that is positively intimate. Zina means “adultery.”

The terms fisq or fusuq mean “corruption.” They have been utilized to spell it out their state of head of somebody that is doing something which is certainly not allowed—in other words, somebody who is committing fahisha.

Some scholars you will need to link fahisha, homosexuality and fisq. Nonetheless this connection is certainly not clear through the Qur’an. Some scholars additionally make an effort to connect zina and acts that are homosexual by saying homosexuality is similar to adultery. The issue is that this connection doesn’t occur when you l k at the Qur’an—the Qur’an merely will not state that! Individual jurists will be the ones whom state there is certainly a link.

THE QUR’AN JUST DISCUSSES HETEROSEXUAL RELATIONSHIPS. DOESN’T WHICH MEANS THAT EVERYONE SHOULD REALLY BE HETEROSEXUAL?

Certainly not. The Qur’an assumes that heterosexuality is considered the most kind that is common of and discusses heterosexual relationships in a few information. However, simply because one thing is unusual does not suggest it’s incorrect. As an example

The Qur’an relates to folks who are intersex—those with indications of being both male and female. This isn’t a condition that is common nonetheless it does exist. The Qur’an doesn’t say this disorder is “wrong.” The Qur’an provides some guidance for just how to treat intersex people in culture, but there are numerous things it generally does not mention—including their sex.

The Qur’an additionally relates to “men that have no need of women”—people we would call that is“gay “asexual” today. Yet the Qur’an will not condemn them.

HOMOSEXUALITY AND ALSO THE TALE OF LUT

WASN’T THE STORY OF THE PROPHET CLEARLY that is LUT(PBUH HOMOSEXUALITY?

Not quite. The story of this Prophet Lut (PBUH) —called “Lot” in English—can be read and underst d in various methods.

ISN’T AROUND ONLY ONE OPTION TO BROWSE THE QUR’AN?

No. There are lots of approaches to see the Qur’an. As an example

Individuals can read literally reading word after word, making use of exact definitions.

Individuals can read semantically contemplating a word’s meaning into the phrase and in other areas within the Qur’an.

People can also read thematically ch sing the meaning of a passage that is whole taking a l k at how it pertains to themes within the Qur’an.