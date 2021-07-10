DID THE PROPHET UNDERSTAND OF EVERY TYPES OF SEXUAL OR GENDER DIVERSITY?

Yes. There have been men in Arab culture in the right time of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) whom fit the QurвЂ™anвЂ™s description of вЂњmen who aren't l king for females.вЂќ An in depth research of early Islamic literature additionally indicated that the Prophet accepted guys called mukhanath. Mukhanath had been guys who had been viewed as вЂњacting like womenвЂќвЂ”they may be considered transgender today or they may have already been homosexual guys whoever intimate orientation had been viewed as making them вЂњlike women.вЂќ

The Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) appeared to recognize these guys had been not the same as other people. His spouse, Umm Salama, possessed a mukhanath friend named Hit. Unlike other males, struck was allowed to enter both space that is menвЂ™s womenвЂ™s spaceвЂ”Muhammad also trusted the mukhanath sufficient to allow him go into the private womenвЂ™s space of this ProphetвЂ™s home.

DID THE PROPHET EVER PUNISH ANYBODY FOR HOMOSEXUALITY OR HOMOSEXUAL ACTS?

No. Following the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) died, their companions once talked about whether or not to discipline someone for homosexuality. In the event that Prophet had ever done this, his companions will have merely described their choice. We know that the Prophet gave them no example to follow since they didnвЂ™t know what to do.

Within the instance of Hit, Umm SalamaвЂ™s mukhanath buddy, Muhammad did вЂњpunishвЂќ him in ways, although not for their sex. Muhammad found out that Hit described a womanвЂ™s human anatomy up to a manвЂ”which he could do because he had been in a position to enter both womenвЂ™s and menвЂ™s areas. At that time, Muhammad told his spouse to not enable struck in to the quarters that are womenвЂ™s. Nevertheless, Muhammad would not criticize struck for their sexuality or even for вЂњacting like womenвЂќвЂ”he only criticized struck for maybe not respecting the privacy of females.

[More details about this tale as well as its implications are available in Homosexuality in Islam Critical Reflections on Gay, Lesbian and Transgender Muslims by Scott Kugle (Oxford Oneworld Publications, 2010), pages 91-97.]

DOESNвЂ™T THE QURвЂ™AN SAY THAT HOMOSEXUALITY IS UNNATURAL?

No. Utilizing terms like вЂњnaturalвЂќ and вЂњunnaturalвЂќ as how to explain sexuality is one thing that has been started by European Christians. When todayвЂ™s Muslims use this argument to express homosexuality is against Islam, these are typically really borrowing a few ideas from European Christians. In conclusion that homosexuality is вЂњunnaturalвЂќ is not predicated on anything within the QurвЂ™an. Once again, the term вЂњhomosexualityвЂќ is not even used and will not occur within the QurвЂ™an!

IS THERE WORDS FOUND IN THE QURвЂ™AN TO FAIRLY SHARE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR WHICH IS NOT GRANTED?

Yes, there are many

Fahisha is just a term which is used to suggest вЂњdoing a thing that is prohibitedвЂќ or вЂњtransgression.вЂќ Fahisha can indicate something which is intimate or something which is certainly not intimate.

Zina elitesingles tips may be the word that is only into the QurвЂ™an for a transgression that is positively intimate. Zina means вЂњadultery.вЂќ

The terms fisq or fusuq mean вЂњcorruption.вЂќ They have been utilized to spell it out their state of head of somebody that is doing something which is certainly not allowedвЂ”in other words, somebody who is committing fahisha.

Some scholars you will need to link fahisha, homosexuality and fisq. Nonetheless this connection is certainly not clear through the QurвЂ™an. Some scholars additionally make an effort to connect zina and acts that are homosexual by saying homosexuality is similar to adultery. The issue is that this connection doesn’t occur when you l k at the QurвЂ™anвЂ”the QurвЂ™an merely will not state that! Individual jurists will be the ones whom state there is certainly a link.

THE QURвЂ™AN JUST DISCUSSES HETEROSEXUAL RELATIONSHIPS. DOESNвЂ™T WHICH MEANS THAT EVERYONE SHOULD REALLY BE HETEROSEXUAL?

Certainly not. The QurвЂ™an assumes that heterosexuality is considered the most kind that is common of and discusses heterosexual relationships in a few information. However, simply because one thing is unusual does not suggest it’s incorrect. As an example

The QurвЂ™an relates to folks who are intersexвЂ”those with indications of being both male and female. This isn’t a condition that is common nonetheless it does exist. The QurвЂ™an doesn’t say this disorder is вЂњwrong.вЂќ The QurвЂ™an provides some guidance for just how to treat intersex people in culture, but there are numerous things it generally does not mentionвЂ”including their sex.

The QurвЂ™an additionally relates to вЂњmen that have no need of womenвЂќвЂ”people we would call that isвЂњgay вЂњasexualвЂќ today. Yet the QurвЂ™an will not condemn them.

HOMOSEXUALITY AND ALSO THE TALE OF LUT

WASNвЂ™T THE STORY OF THE PROPHET CLEARLY that is LUT(PBUH HOMOSEXUALITY?

Not quite. The story of this Prophet Lut (PBUH) вЂ”called вЂњLotвЂќ in EnglishвЂ”can be read and underst d in various methods.

ISNвЂ™T AROUND ONLY ONE OPTION TO BROWSE THE QURвЂ™AN?

No. There are lots of approaches to see the QurвЂ™an. As an example

Individuals can read literally reading word after word, making use of exact definitions.

Individuals can read semantically contemplating a wordвЂ™s meaning into the phrase and in other areas within the QurвЂ™an.

People can also read thematically ch sing the meaning of a passage that is whole taking a l k at how it pertains to themes within the QurвЂ™an.

