Hands on: Samsung Galaxy S22 review

The Samsung Galaxy S22 selection is below, and the S22 alone is the normal product in the newest generation of the South Korean tech giants flagship cellphone line.

The new telephones for 2022 are extremely a lot an iterative upgrade, and the Galaxy S22 isn’t that much various from the Galaxy S21, other than possessing a a bit smaller screen and battery.

That is not the scenario for the S22 Ultra, and we also have arms-on reviews of that mobile phone and the S22 Additionally, but we’re concentrating on the common handset below.

Maybe the most important difference amongst the S22 and its predecessor is the rear digicam array – it is not so significantly an improve right here as a reshuffle, with a reduce-res telephoto but increased-res main digicam. This doesn’t make a terrific deal of difference to the over-all pictures knowledge though.

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date and cost
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is heading on sale on February 25 in the US, March three in Australia and March eleven in the British isles. It was exposed on February nine, which is also when pre-orders opened in most countries.

You can choose up the Galaxy S22 with 128GB storage for $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 or with 256GB for $849 / £819 / AU$one,349.

That is precisely the very same price as the Galaxy S21 for the two variations, so Samsung has clearly determined altering the price was a dangerous move.

Structure and exhibit
Samsung Galaxy S22

(Impression credit rating: Upcoming)
The Galaxy S22 has a 6.one-inch display screen – that’s .one inches lesser than its predecessor, a difference so insignificant you would not know it with no comparing the devices facet-by-side. The panel has a FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz contact enter fee, and employs AMOLED tech.

If you know Samsung telephones, you will know they have great-looking shows, and the display screen on the S22 is no exception, with hues that search bright and daring, dim blacks and a higher max brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S22

(Graphic credit score: Long run)
Style and design-wise, the S22 is a doppelganger for the S21 down to the Contour Minimize digicam panel, the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and the flat-edged front. One particular modest alter is that the again of the telephone is designed from glass, not plastic as in advance of, producing the cell phone feel a small extra quality, but a small heavier as well, in the hand..

You can decide up the phone in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold or Environmentally friendly.

It’s a relatively small gadget, the two when compared to its siblings and to the Android cellphone current market as a whole, earning it a very good decision for people who like to use their cellphone 1-handed. We uncovered it a at ease option to the super-measurement smartphones that fill keep shelves these times.

Cameras and battery lifestyle
Samsung Galaxy S22

(Picture credit history: Long term)
When the Samsung Galaxy S22 has the similar 10MP entrance-going through digicam and 12MP ultra-extensive camera as its predecessor, its primary and telephoto snappers are… different. Not much better, not worse, just distinct.


The most important digital camera has noticed an upgrade from a 12MP sensor to 50MP, alongside with a soar to a outstanding sensor design, and that must make common photos brighter and bolder. The telephoto camera has fallen from 64MP to 10MP, nevertheless with a superior optical zoom of 3x – the S21 had only a one.1x optical zoom.

Functionally, these alterations will signify tiny to most end users. Pictures even now glimpse vibrant and vivid – one particular could say oversaturated at periods – and you have bought helpful versatility between the ultra-broad and telephoto snappers.

The camera app again capabilities the modes that have verified so useful for Samsung images enthusiasts, like One Get and Dual See, but the absence of any new modes for the 2022 phones means the camera knowledge does not experience new in any way.

We only had the possibility to briefly test the cameras for this palms-on assessment, but we’ll be sure to place them entirely through their paces for our comprehensive critique, coming soon.

Samsung Galaxy S22

(Picture credit: Long run)
The battery ability is incredibly little at 3,700mAh, which is a downgrade of 300mAh from previous year’s product, and we have to hope Samsung has released some optimizations to make certain that battery everyday living doesn’t get a strike – we weren’t able to gauge the battery overall performance all through our short palms-on time with the phone.

The charging pace is 25W, which is not quickly compared to what some rivals are providing, but many thanks to the phone’s more compact battery charging need to be a lot quicker than on the S21.

There is also wi-fi and reverse wireless powering, but they’re at the similar speeds as on the former edition of the cellular of 15W and 4.5W respectively.

Specs, general performance and software package
Samsung is sticking with its two-chipset policy for the S22 sequence: if you reside in the US or Asia, you’re obtaining a cellular phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen one, although people in Europe and the relaxation of the earth will get Samsung’s individual Exynos 2200.

The Exynos chip is marginally fewer strong than the Snapdragon, but most consumers won’t seriously recognize the difference. Both are major-conclude processors that’ll give you masses of juice for gaming, movie enhancing or AI jobs.

Samsung Galaxy S22

(Graphic credit: Upcoming)
Equally chips are paired with 8GB RAM, and possibly 128GB or 256GB storage based on which edition you opt for, and there’s 5G support.

The program listed here is Samsung’s A single UI, which customers of the brand’s units will be acquainted with, and it’s laid over Android 12.

Navigating the running procedure felt fairly snappy, but we have been utilizing the mobile phone with only the pre-put in applications on board – we’ll have to see it runs when we have loaded it up with all our social media and streaming apps, and online games, for our whole evaluate.

Early verdict
The Samsung Galaxy S22 gives quite handful of updates in excess of past year’s model, so it’s not heading to wow you if you have a latest Samsung mobile phone. If you are still using the Galaxy S9 or more mature, while, the updates below may well sway you.

We’re hesitant to suggest the S22 when the Galaxy S21 has found a calendar year of price cuts, but probably some discounts on the more recent cellular phone could make it a far more tempting alternative.

Stating that, lots of other approaching early-2022 flagships like the Xiaomi 12, OnePlus ten, Oppo Uncover X5 and Realme GT two could give the Galaxy a real operate for its money.

