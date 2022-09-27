Rascunho automático

A trucking company is a company that is involved in transporting large quantities of raw materials, and finished goods over land—typically from manufacturing plants to retail distribution centers. Please note that the trucking industry hauled 72.5 percent of all freight transported in the United States in 2019, equating to 11.84 billion tons.

The trucking industry was a $791.7 billion industry in that same year, representing 80.4 percent of the nation’s freight bill. Florida is one of the states that has a thriving trucking industry with a market size of $3 billion, with over 24,666 registered trucking companies in Florida and about 32,229 employees in the industry.

Conduct Market Research

If you are considering starting a trucking business in Florida, you would need reliable market research to be able to maximize profits from the business. The first step in the market research process for your trucking business should be to develop market-based research questions in line with your overall business goal and objective.

In this regard, you should source information that will help you maximize your business, information that will tell you what your potential market will be looking out for from a trucking company, and also to help you operate your trucking business in Florida with less stress and of course, build the business to profitability within the shortest time frame.

Conduct Market Research

Conduct Market Research

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.

g. What Do You Need to Start a Trucking Business in Florida?

A Feasibility Report

Business and Marketing Plans

Business Licenses and Permits

Trucks

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) (at least a Class B CDL)

Insurance

EIN (Employer Identification Number) / Federal Tax ID Number.

A Corporate Bank Account

IRP Plates

Employees

Operational Capital (For Ongoing Expenses)

Choose a Memorable Business Name

When looking to start a business, before you can begin to file the necessary documents with the constituted authorities or start your website, it is necessary that you come up with a name that you will be recognized with. It is essential that the name you come up with can easily be pronounced, is unique and easily memorable.

Some of the catchy business name ideas suitable for a trucking business are;

Creative Trucking Business Name ideas

Truck Boss© Trucking Company, Inc.

Tampa Star® Trucking Company, LLC

Mercury Light© Trucking Company, Inc.

Logistics Solutions® Trucking Company, Inc.

Trucking King™ Trucking Company, Inc.

Grainger Line™ Trucking Company, LLC.

Yelp Trucks© Trucking Company, LLC

Justin Trucks® Trucking Company, Inc.

Star Trucks© Trucking Company, Inc.

Jamel Randel© Trucking Company, Inc.

Joe Spotless® Trucking Company, LLC

Moses Trucks® Trucking Company, LLC

ED™ Trucking Company, LLC

Rally Round© Trucking Company, Inc.

Justin Ben® Trucking Company, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale™ Trucking Company, Inc.

Goodie Guys™ Trucking Company, Inc.

Pensacola© Trucking Company, Inc.

Joel Jamez® Trucking Company, LLC

Riverview™ Trucking Company, Inc.

Register Your Business

a. What Type of Business Structure is Best for Trucking Company?

When it comes to the business structure of a trucking company, the one that most players in this line of business consider is an LLC. It is common to consider an LLC because providers want to protect themselves from lawsuits. Please note that an LLC will need an EIN if it has any employees or if it will be required to file any of the excise tax forms listed below.

b. Steps to Form an LLC

Choose a Name for Your LLC.

File Articles of Organization.

Choose a registered agent.

Decide on member vs. manager management.

Create an LLC operating agreement.

Comply with other tax and regulatory requirements.

File annual reports.

c. What Type of License is Needed to Open a Trucking Company in Florida?

General Business License

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) (at least a Class B CDL)

IRP Plates

Zonal Permits

Signage Permit

Operational State Facility Inspections for your parking

d. What Type of Certification is Needed to Start a Trucking Company in Florida?

You don’t need any certifications to start a trucking company in Florida.

e. What Documents are Needed to Open a Trucking Company in Florida?

DBA

EIN

Business and liability insurance

Federal Tax Payer’s ID

State Permit and Building Approval (For your parking)

Certificate of Incorporation

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) (at least a Class B CDL)

IRP Plates

Business License

Business Plan

Employment Agreement (offer letters)

Operating Agreement for LLCs

Insurance Policy

Online Terms of Use

Online Privacy Policy Document

Contract Document

Company Bylaws

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

f. Do You Need a Trademark, Copyright, or Patent?

If you are considering starting a trucking company in Florida, usually you may not have any need to file for intellectual property protection or trademark. This is so because the nature of the business makes it possible for you to successfully run it without having any cause to challenge anybody in court for illegally making use of your company’s intellectual properties.

Cost Analysis and Budgeting

a. How Much Does It Cost to Start a Trucking Company in Florida?

A trucking company will cost from $50,000 to over a million dollars to start and that can easily go higher depending on your overall business goals and objectives. For example, the price of a truck depends largely on its size. Light duty class 2 and 3 trucks run $25,000 to $45,000. Medium duty class 4 trucks run $35,000 to $50,000. Medium duty class 5 trucks run $45,000 to $70,000.

b. What are the Cost Involved in Starting a Trucking Company

The total fee for registering a business in the United States of America – $750.

Legal expenses for obtaining licenses and permits as well as the accounting services total – $1,200.

Marketing promotion expenses (2,000 flyers at $0.04 per copy) for the total amount of $80.

The cost for hiring a business consultant (writing of business plans inclusive) – $4,500.

Insurance (general liability, workers’ compensation, and property casualty) coverage at a total premium – $12,400.

The cost of logistics software, accounting software, CRM software, and Payroll Software – $1,500

The cost for leasing a facility (long-term lease agreement) – $105,600.

The cost for facility remodeling and installations – $20,000.

The cost for the purchase of trucks: $100,000

Other start-up expenses including stationery – $500

Phone and utility deposits will cost – ($2,500)

Operational cost for the first 3 months (salaries of employees, payments of bills et al) – $50,000

The cost for store equipment (cash register, security, ventilation, signage) – $3,150

The cost for the purchase of office furniture and gadgets (Computers, Printers, Telephone, TVs, Sound systems, tables and chairs et al) – $8,000.

The cost of launching an official website – $1,200

Miscellaneous – $2,500.

c. What Factors Determine the Cost of Opening a Trucking Company in Florida?

The size of the trucking company (number of trucks you want to start the business with)

The choice of location

The required licenses and permits

The cost of hiring and paying a business consultant and attorney

The cost for branding, promotion, and marketing of the trucking company

The cost of furnishing and equipping the trucking company

The cost of the insurance policy covers

The cost of registering the business

Cost of recruiting and training your staff

The cost for the purchase and customizing of uniforms

The cost of the grand opening of the trucking company

d. Do You Need to Build a Facility? If YES, How Much Will It Cost?

It is not compulsory to build a new facility for your trucking company, but if you have the required finance, it will pay you to build your own parking facility and administrative office. The truth is that building or reconstructing a facility will help you come up with a facility that will perfectly fit into your overall business goals and vision.

e. What are the Ongoing Expenses of a Trucking Business?

Gas and lubricants

Utility bills (internet subscriptions, phone bills, signage, and software renewal fees et al)

Salaries of employees

Trucks maintenance

Insurance

Marketing costs

f. What is the Average Salary of your Staff?

Chief Operating Officer (Owner) – $68,000 Per Year

Admin and HR Manager – $48,000 Per Year

Transport and Logistics Manager $48,000 Per Year

Marketing and Sales Executive (Business Developer) – $42,000 Per Year

Accountant $38,000 Per Year

Truck Drivers – $36,800 Per Year

Material Handlers / Yard Spotters / Forklifts Operators – $28,000 Per Year

Customer Service Officer (Receptionist) – $26,100 Per Year

Security Guard -$24,000 Per Year

g. How Do You Get Funding to Start a Trucking Business in Florida?

Raising money from personal savings and sale of personal stocks and properties

Raising money from investors and business partners

Sell shares to interested investors

Applying for a loan from your bank/banks

Pitching your business idea and applying for business grants and seed funding from the government, donor organizations, and angel investors

Source for soft loans from your family members and friends.

Write a Business Plan

a. Executive Summary

Yelp Trucks™ Trucking Company, Inc. is a registered and licensed trucking company that will be based in Orlando, Florida. The trucking, hauling, and transportation company is designed to service various industries.

Yelp Trucks™ Trucking Company, Inc. has been able to secure all relevant licenses and permits to operate throughout the United States and Canada. We will ensure that we abide by the rules and regulations guiding the trucking industry and we will only hire experienced and qualified drivers with valid commercial driver’s licenses.

b. Products and Service

Transporting large quantities of raw materials, and finished goods over land—typically from manufacturing plants to retail distribution centers and also from seaports to warehouses et al.

c. Mission Statement

Our mission at Trucking King™ Trucking Company, Inc. is to safely provide professional transportation services while utilizing well-trained employees, state-of-the-art information systems, and a well-maintained fleet to ensure your products reach their destinations in a reliable and timely manner.

Vision Statement

Our vision is to become one of the preferred choices of individuals and organizations when it comes to transporting goods in the whole of Florida.

d. Goals and Objectives

The goals and objectives of a trucking company are to transport goods from one location to another, making it the ideal option for local and international freight-hauling jobs.

e. Organizational Structure

Chief Operating Officer (Owner)

Admin and HR Manager

Transport and Logistics Manager

Marketing and Sales Executive (Business Developer)

Accountant

Truck Drivers

Material Handlers / Yard Spotters / Forklifts Operators

Customer Service Officer (Receptionist)

Marketing Plan

a. SWOT Analysis

Strength:

Excellent operational history

Attention to detail.

Accurate estimates with no hidden costs.

Experience and trained professionals.

Large storage facility.

Excellent customer testimonials.

Reliable and efficient trucks and service.

Weakness:

Not enough existing clientele to run at full capacity immediately

The owner is new to large-scale marketing

We will need a loan to build our facility and to purchase trucks and vans

The owner is currently running the business solo and will need to manage construction/build out the existing business

Lack of economies of scale.

Opportunities:

Growing shipping and eCommerce activities in Florida

Build upon existing clientele

Online market, new services, new technology, and of course the opening of new markets.

Increase in the number of families moving from one apartment to another.

Increase in the movement of goods from one location to another

Increase in production activities and warehousing.

Threat:

Loans diminish profitability until they are paid off

The first year will be financially tight while we gain customers and pay off loans

Competition in the area could increase

Management of employees requires time, money, and efforts

The transport department could change its regulatory status and decide to enforce strict regulations that can strangulate new businesses.

b. How Do Trucking Companies Make Money?

Trucking companies make money by charging clients for moving their goods from one location to another and also by advertising on their trucks and providing short storage facilities for clients.

c. Payment Options

Payment via bank transfer

Payment with cash

Payment via credit cards

Payment via online bank transfer

Payment via check

Payment via mobile money transfer

Payment via bank draft

d. Sales & Advertising Strategies

Introduce your trucking company by sending introductory letters alongside your brochure to corporate organizations that are into manufacturing, and key stakeholders in and around your city and state

Print out fliers and business cards and strategically drop them in offices, libraries, public facilities, train stations et al.

Use friends and family to spread the word about your business

Post information about your company and the services you offer on bulletin boards in places like seaports, industrial hubs, and local coffee shops et al

Place a small or classified advertisement in the newspaper, or local publication about your company and the services you offer

Leverage on referral networks such as agencies that will attract clients who would need your services

Advertise your business in relevant magazines, newspapers, TV, and radio stations.

Attend relevant expos, seminars, and business fairs et al to market our services

Engage in a direct marketing approach

Encourage the use of word-of-mouth marketing from loyal and satisfied clients

Join local chambers of commerce and industry to market your services.

Financial Projection

a. How Much Should You Charge for your Service?

Most trucking companies charge an hourly rate that generally includes a moving truck, all the equipment, miscellaneous materials, and the movers. The more moving helpers or trucks are needed for your specific move, the higher the hourly rate will be. For example, a truck and 2 movers may cost $120 per hour.

b. How Much Profit Do Trucking Company Owners Make a Year in Florida?

It depends, but the available report shows that on average, a trucking company owner should net more than $110,275 per year assuming they have a steady clientele.

c. What Factors Determine the Amount of Profit to Be Made?

The capacity of the trucking company (number and sizes of trucks owned)

The types of related services and products offerings (warehousing and advertising et al)

The location of the trucking company is covering

The management style of the trucking company

The business approach of the trucking company

The advertising and marketing strategies adopted by the trucking company.

The number of years the trucking company is in business

d. What is the Profit Margin of a Trucking Company Product/Service?

The profit margin of a trucking company is not fixed. It could range from 25 percent to 65 percent depending on the distance of the goods to be transported.

e. What is the Sales Forecast?

Below is the sales forecast of a trucking company. It is based on the location of the business and other factors as it relates to such startups in Florida;

First Fiscal Year: $320,000

$320,000 Second Fiscal Year: $680,000

$680,000 Third Fiscal Year: $920,000

Set Up your Shop/Office

a. How Do You Choose a Perfect Location for Trucking Company in Florida?

The demography of the location as it relates to manufacturing, warehousing, eCommerce activities, and shipping

The demand for haulage services in the location

The purchasing power of businesses and residents of the location

Accessibility of the location

The number of trucking companies and owner-operated trucking businesses in the location

The local laws and regulations in the community/state

Traffic, parking and security et al

b. What City is Best to Open a Trucking Business in Florida?

Orlando, Florida

Lakeland, Florida

Maimi, Florida

Lake Wales, Florida

Lake Butler, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Winter Haven, Florida

Titusville, Florida

Wildwood, Florida

Leesburg, Florida.

c. What Equipment is Needed to Operate a Trucking Company?

You should be prepared to purchase a forklift, loaders, pallets, crates, trackers and dashcam et al. You will also need computers or laptops, an internet facility, a telephone, fax machine, office furniture (chairs, tables, and shelves) amongst others and all these can be gotten as fairly used.

Hire Employees

When it comes to hiring employees for a standard trucking company, you should make plans to hire a competent chief executive officer (you can occupy this position), admin and HR manager, transport and logistics manager, marketing and sales executive (business developer), accountant, truck drivers, material handlers/yard spotters/forklifts operators and customer service officer (receptionist).

Launch the Business Proper

In recent times, no trucking company opens its door for business without first organizing an opening party to officially launch the business. You can choose to do a soft opening if you are operating on a low budget or you can go for a grand opening party.

The bottom line is that with a proper launching of the trucking company in Florida, you will officially inform people in your city that your trucking company is open for business.

a. What Makes a Trucking Company Successful?

Choose a good location and reliable trucks to launch the business

Hire only competent, hardworking, and trustworthy staff

Be deliberate with your marketing sales approach

Encourage the use of word of mouth to promote your trucking company

Leverage all available online and offline platforms to promote your trucking company

b. What Happens During a Typical Day at a Trucking Company?

The business is open for the day’s work

The trucks are washed, cleaned, and ready for picking up and transporting goods

Customer’s requests are taken and they are scheduled or attended to

Schedule maintenance of trucks is carried out

Marketing/website upkeep

Supply ordering

Administrative duties

The business is closed for the day.

c. What Skills and Experience Do You Need to Build a Trucking Company?