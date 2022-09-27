Rascunho automático
A trucking company is a company that is involved in transporting large quantities of raw materials, and finished goods over land—typically from manufacturing plants to retail distribution centers. Please note that the trucking industry hauled 72.5 percent of all freight transported in the United States in 2019, equating to 11.84 billion tons.
The trucking industry was a $791.7 billion industry in that same year, representing 80.4 percent of the nation’s freight bill. Florida is one of the states that has a thriving trucking industry with a market size of $3 billion, with over 24,666 registered trucking companies in Florida and about 32,229 employees in the industry.
-
Conduct Market Research
If you are considering starting a trucking business in Florida, you would need reliable market research to be able to maximize profits from the business. The first step in the market research process for your trucking business should be to develop market-based research questions in line with your overall business goal and objective.
In this regard, you should source information that will help you maximize your business, information that will tell you what your potential market will be looking out for from a trucking company, and also to help you operate your trucking business in Florida with less stress and of course, build the business to profitability within the shortest time frame.
Steps on How to Start a Trucking Business in Florida
a. Who is the Target Market for Trucking Business?
- Construction companies
- E-commerce businesses
- Merchants and Warehouse Operators
- Retailers who would want to move their goods from one location to another
- Manufacturers (food products, spare parts, furniture manufacturers, and home appliances manufacturers et al)
- Households who would want to move from one apartment to another
- Corporate organizations who would want to move from one office to another
- Government agencies who have cause to move light goods and materials from one location to other locations
- Non-profits and charity organizations have cause to move light goods and materials from one location to another.
b. Is Trucking Business a Profitable Business in Florida?
Yes, the trucking business is profitable in Florida. Available data show that in 2019, the long-haul freight trucking industry in Florida generated $10 billion in revenue. The trucking industry is undoubtedly an integral part of the economy. It continues to make huge contributions to the American economy.
c. Are There Existing Niches in the Industry?
No, there are no existing niches when it comes to the trucking business, but a trucking business may decide to specialize in transporting certain types of goods.
d. Who are the Major Competitors?
- Lake Trucking Company
- Delta Trucking Inc.
- Williams Trucking Company, Inc.
- Moeller Trucking Inc.
- WEL Companies
- Schwend Inc.
- Kottke Trucking
- John Greene Logistics Company
- Energy Trucking
- Bynum Transport
- Indian River Transport
- FFE Transportation Services
- Guaranteed Transport Service, Inc.
- Kenan Transport Co
- Pritchett Trucking, Inc.
- Central City Trucking Inc.
- Schneider Trucking Inc.
- TransPremier, LLC.
- Pro Transport Miami
- Oakley Transport Inc.
e. Are There County or State Regulations or Zoning Laws for Trucking Business in Florida?
Yes, there are county, and state regulations, and zoning laws for trucking businesses in Florida, and players in this industry are expected to work with the existing regulations governing similar businesses in the county where their business is domiciled.
Please note that trucks are required to stop at motor carrier safety and weight inspection stations when signs direct them to do so. Large trucks and buses require a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate. Obtaining a CDL requires extra education and training.
Drivers of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) must adhere to the hours of service, which are regulations governing the driving hours of commercial drivers. Drivers must be at least 21 years old to drive on the interstates, with efforts being made to reduce the age to 18.
f. Is There my blog for Trucking Business?
Yes, there are franchise opportunities for the trucking business. Here are some of them;
- BlueGrace Logistics
- Craters & Freighters
- Worldwide Express
- United Shipping, Inc.
- SUPPLY POINTe
- United Charis Transport LLC
- InXpress
- Intercargo
- Unishippers Global Logistics LLC
- AIT Freight Systems.
- TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.
g. What Do You Need to Start a Trucking Business in Florida?
- A Feasibility Report
- Business and Marketing Plans
- Business Licenses and Permits
- Trucks
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) (at least a Class B CDL)
- Insurance
- EIN (Employer Identification Number) / Federal Tax ID Number.
- A Corporate Bank Account
- IRP Plates
- Employees
- Operational Capital (For Ongoing Expenses)
Choose a Memorable Business Name
When looking to start a business, before you can begin to file the necessary documents with the constituted authorities or start your website, it is necessary that you come up with a name that you will be recognized with. It is essential that the name you come up with can easily be pronounced, is unique and easily memorable.
Some of the catchy business name ideas suitable for a trucking business are;
Creative Trucking Business Name ideas
- Truck Boss© Trucking Company, Inc.
- Tampa Star® Trucking Company, LLC
- Mercury Light© Trucking Company, Inc.
- Logistics Solutions® Trucking Company, Inc.
- Trucking King™ Trucking Company, Inc.
- Grainger Line™ Trucking Company, LLC.
- Yelp Trucks© Trucking Company, LLC
- Justin Trucks® Trucking Company, Inc.
- Star Trucks© Trucking Company, Inc.
- Jamel Randel© Trucking Company, Inc.
- Joe Spotless® Trucking Company, LLC
- Moses Trucks® Trucking Company, LLC
- ED™ Trucking Company, LLC
- Rally Round© Trucking Company, Inc.
- Justin Ben® Trucking Company, Inc.
- Fort Lauderdale™ Trucking Company, Inc.
- Goodie Guys™ Trucking Company, Inc.
- Pensacola© Trucking Company, Inc.
- Joel Jamez® Trucking Company, LLC
- Riverview™ Trucking Company, Inc.
Register Your Business
a. What Type of Business Structure is Best for Trucking Company?
When it comes to the business structure of a trucking company, the one that most players in this line of business consider is an LLC. It is common to consider an LLC because providers want to protect themselves from lawsuits. Please note that an LLC will need an EIN if it has any employees or if it will be required to file any of the excise tax forms listed below.
b. Steps to Form an LLC
- Choose a Name for Your LLC.
- File Articles of Organization.
- Choose a registered agent.
- Decide on member vs. manager management.
- Create an LLC operating agreement.
- Comply with other tax and regulatory requirements.
- File annual reports.
c. What Type of License is Needed to Open a Trucking Company in Florida?
- General Business License
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) (at least a Class B CDL)
- IRP Plates
- Zonal Permits
- Signage Permit
- Operational State Facility Inspections for your parking
d. What Type of Certification is Needed to Start a Trucking Company in Florida?
You don’t need any certifications to start a trucking company in Florida.
e. What Documents are Needed to Open a Trucking Company in Florida?
- DBA
- EIN
- Business and liability insurance
- Federal Tax Payer’s ID
- State Permit and Building Approval (For your parking)
- Certificate of Incorporation
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) (at least a Class B CDL)
- IRP Plates
- Business License
- Business Plan
- Employment Agreement (offer letters)
- Operating Agreement for LLCs
- Insurance Policy
- Online Terms of Use
- Online Privacy Policy Document
- Contract Document
- Company Bylaws
- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
f. Do You Need a Trademark, Copyright, or Patent?
If you are considering starting a trucking company in Florida, usually you may not have any need to file for intellectual property protection or trademark. This is so because the nature of the business makes it possible for you to successfully run it without having any cause to challenge anybody in court for illegally making use of your company’s intellectual properties.
Cost Analysis and Budgeting
a. How Much Does It Cost to Start a Trucking Company in Florida?
A trucking company will cost from $50,000 to over a million dollars to start and that can easily go higher depending on your overall business goals and objectives. For example, the price of a truck depends largely on its size. Light duty class 2 and 3 trucks run $25,000 to $45,000. Medium duty class 4 trucks run $35,000 to $50,000. Medium duty class 5 trucks run $45,000 to $70,000.
b. What are the Cost Involved in Starting a Trucking Company
- The total fee for registering a business in the United States of America – $750.
- Legal expenses for obtaining licenses and permits as well as the accounting services total – $1,200.
- Marketing promotion expenses (2,000 flyers at $0.04 per copy) for the total amount of $80.
- The cost for hiring a business consultant (writing of business plans inclusive) – $4,500.
- Insurance (general liability, workers’ compensation, and property casualty) coverage at a total premium – $12,400.
- The cost of logistics software, accounting software, CRM software, and Payroll Software – $1,500
- The cost for leasing a facility (long-term lease agreement) – $105,600.
- The cost for facility remodeling and installations – $20,000.
- The cost for the purchase of trucks: $100,000
- Other start-up expenses including stationery – $500
- Phone and utility deposits will cost – ($2,500)
- Operational cost for the first 3 months (salaries of employees, payments of bills et al) – $50,000
- The cost for store equipment (cash register, security, ventilation, signage) – $3,150
- The cost for the purchase of office furniture and gadgets (Computers, Printers, Telephone, TVs, Sound systems, tables and chairs et al) – $8,000.
- The cost of launching an official website – $1,200
- Miscellaneous – $2,500.
c. What Factors Determine the Cost of Opening a Trucking Company in Florida?
- The size of the trucking company (number of trucks you want to start the business with)
- The choice of location
- The required licenses and permits
- The cost of hiring and paying a business consultant and attorney
- The cost for branding, promotion, and marketing of the trucking company
- The cost of furnishing and equipping the trucking company
- The cost of the insurance policy covers
- The cost of registering the business
- Cost of recruiting and training your staff
- The cost for the purchase and customizing of uniforms
- The cost of the grand opening of the trucking company
d. Do You Need to Build a Facility? If YES, How Much Will It Cost?
It is not compulsory to build a new facility for your trucking company, but if you have the required finance, it will pay you to build your own parking facility and administrative office. The truth is that building or reconstructing a facility will help you come up with a facility that will perfectly fit into your overall business goals and vision.
e. What are the Ongoing Expenses of a Trucking Business?
- Gas and lubricants
- Utility bills (internet subscriptions, phone bills, signage, and software renewal fees et al)
- Salaries of employees
- Trucks maintenance
- Insurance
- Marketing costs
f. What is the Average Salary of your Staff?
- Chief Operating Officer (Owner) – $68,000 Per Year
- Admin and HR Manager – $48,000 Per Year
- Transport and Logistics Manager $48,000 Per Year
- Marketing and Sales Executive (Business Developer) – $42,000 Per Year
- Accountant $38,000 Per Year
- Truck Drivers – $36,800 Per Year
- Material Handlers / Yard Spotters / Forklifts Operators – $28,000 Per Year
- Customer Service Officer (Receptionist) – $26,100 Per Year
- Security Guard -$24,000 Per Year
g. How Do You Get Funding to Start a Trucking Business in Florida?
- Raising money from personal savings and sale of personal stocks and properties
- Raising money from investors and business partners
- Sell shares to interested investors
- Applying for a loan from your bank/banks
- Pitching your business idea and applying for business grants and seed funding from the government, donor organizations, and angel investors
- Source for soft loans from your family members and friends.
Write a Business Plan
a. Executive Summary
Yelp Trucks™ Trucking Company, Inc. is a registered and licensed trucking company that will be based in Orlando, Florida. The trucking, hauling, and transportation company is designed to service various industries.
Yelp Trucks™ Trucking Company, Inc. has been able to secure all relevant licenses and permits to operate throughout the United States and Canada. We will ensure that we abide by the rules and regulations guiding the trucking industry and we will only hire experienced and qualified drivers with valid commercial driver’s licenses.
b. Products and Service
Transporting large quantities of raw materials, and finished goods over land—typically from manufacturing plants to retail distribution centers and also from seaports to warehouses et al.
c. Mission Statement
Our mission at Trucking King™ Trucking Company, Inc. is to safely provide professional transportation services while utilizing well-trained employees, state-of-the-art information systems, and a well-maintained fleet to ensure your products reach their destinations in a reliable and timely manner.
Vision Statement
Our vision is to become one of the preferred choices of individuals and organizations when it comes to transporting goods in the whole of Florida.
d. Goals and Objectives
The goals and objectives of a trucking company are to transport goods from one location to another, making it the ideal option for local and international freight-hauling jobs.
e. Organizational Structure
- Chief Operating Officer (Owner)
- Admin and HR Manager
- Transport and Logistics Manager
- Marketing and Sales Executive (Business Developer)
- Accountant
- Truck Drivers
- Material Handlers / Yard Spotters / Forklifts Operators
- Customer Service Officer (Receptionist)
Marketing Plan
a. SWOT Analysis
Strength:
- Excellent operational history
- Attention to detail.
- Accurate estimates with no hidden costs.
- Experience and trained professionals.
- Large storage facility.
- Excellent customer testimonials.
- Reliable and efficient trucks and service.
Weakness:
- Not enough existing clientele to run at full capacity immediately
- The owner is new to large-scale marketing
- We will need a loan to build our facility and to purchase trucks and vans
- The owner is currently running the business solo and will need to manage construction/build out the existing business
- Lack of economies of scale.
Opportunities:
- Growing shipping and eCommerce activities in Florida
- Build upon existing clientele
- Online market, new services, new technology, and of course the opening of new markets.
- Increase in the number of families moving from one apartment to another.
- Increase in the movement of goods from one location to another
- Increase in production activities and warehousing.
Threat:
- Loans diminish profitability until they are paid off
- The first year will be financially tight while we gain customers and pay off loans
- Competition in the area could increase
- Management of employees requires time, money, and efforts
- The transport department could change its regulatory status and decide to enforce strict regulations that can strangulate new businesses.
b. How Do Trucking Companies Make Money?
Trucking companies make money by charging clients for moving their goods from one location to another and also by advertising on their trucks and providing short storage facilities for clients.
c. Payment Options
- Payment via bank transfer
- Payment with cash
- Payment via credit cards
- Payment via online bank transfer
- Payment via check
- Payment via mobile money transfer
- Payment via bank draft
d. Sales & Advertising Strategies
- Introduce your trucking company by sending introductory letters alongside your brochure to corporate organizations that are into manufacturing, and key stakeholders in and around your city and state
- Print out fliers and business cards and strategically drop them in offices, libraries, public facilities, train stations et al.
- Use friends and family to spread the word about your business
- Post information about your company and the services you offer on bulletin boards in places like seaports, industrial hubs, and local coffee shops et al
- Place a small or classified advertisement in the newspaper, or local publication about your company and the services you offer
- Leverage on referral networks such as agencies that will attract clients who would need your services
- Advertise your business in relevant magazines, newspapers, TV, and radio stations.
- Attend relevant expos, seminars, and business fairs et al to market our services
- Engage in a direct marketing approach
- Encourage the use of word-of-mouth marketing from loyal and satisfied clients
- Join local chambers of commerce and industry to market your services.
Financial Projection
a. How Much Should You Charge for your Service?
Most trucking companies charge an hourly rate that generally includes a moving truck, all the equipment, miscellaneous materials, and the movers. The more moving helpers or trucks are needed for your specific move, the higher the hourly rate will be. For example, a truck and 2 movers may cost $120 per hour.
b. How Much Profit Do Trucking Company Owners Make a Year in Florida?
It depends, but the available report shows that on average, a trucking company owner should net more than $110,275 per year assuming they have a steady clientele.
c. What Factors Determine the Amount of Profit to Be Made?
- The capacity of the trucking company (number and sizes of trucks owned)
- The types of related services and products offerings (warehousing and advertising et al)
- The location of the trucking company is covering
- The management style of the trucking company
- The business approach of the trucking company
- The advertising and marketing strategies adopted by the trucking company.
- The number of years the trucking company is in business
d. What is the Profit Margin of a Trucking Company Product/Service?
The profit margin of a trucking company is not fixed. It could range from 25 percent to 65 percent depending on the distance of the goods to be transported.
e. What is the Sales Forecast?
Below is the sales forecast of a trucking company. It is based on the location of the business and other factors as it relates to such startups in Florida;
- First Fiscal Year: $320,000
- Second Fiscal Year: $680,000
- Third Fiscal Year: $920,000
Set Up your Shop/Office
a. How Do You Choose a Perfect Location for Trucking Company in Florida?
- The demography of the location as it relates to manufacturing, warehousing, eCommerce activities, and shipping
- The demand for haulage services in the location
- The purchasing power of businesses and residents of the location
- Accessibility of the location
- The number of trucking companies and owner-operated trucking businesses in the location
- The local laws and regulations in the community/state
- Traffic, parking and security et al
b. What City is Best to Open a Trucking Business in Florida?
- Orlando, Florida
- Lakeland, Florida
- Maimi, Florida
- Lake Wales, Florida
- Lake Butler, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Winter Haven, Florida
- Titusville, Florida
- Wildwood, Florida
- Leesburg, Florida.
c. What Equipment is Needed to Operate a Trucking Company?
You should be prepared to purchase a forklift, loaders, pallets, crates, trackers and dashcam et al. You will also need computers or laptops, an internet facility, a telephone, fax machine, office furniture (chairs, tables, and shelves) amongst others and all these can be gotten as fairly used.
Hire Employees
When it comes to hiring employees for a standard trucking company, you should make plans to hire a competent chief executive officer (you can occupy this position), admin and HR manager, transport and logistics manager, marketing and sales executive (business developer), accountant, truck drivers, material handlers/yard spotters/forklifts operators and customer service officer (receptionist).
-
Launch the Business Proper
In recent times, no trucking company opens its door for business without first organizing an opening party to officially launch the business. You can choose to do a soft opening if you are operating on a low budget or you can go for a grand opening party.
The bottom line is that with a proper launching of the trucking company in Florida, you will officially inform people in your city that your trucking company is open for business.
a. What Makes a Trucking Company Successful?
- Choose a good location and reliable trucks to launch the business
- Hire only competent, hardworking, and trustworthy staff
- Be deliberate with your marketing sales approach
- Encourage the use of word of mouth to promote your trucking company
- Leverage all available online and offline platforms to promote your trucking company
b. What Happens During a Typical Day at a Trucking Company?
- The business is open for the day’s work
- The trucks are washed, cleaned, and ready for picking up and transporting goods
- Customer’s requests are taken and they are scheduled or attended to
- Schedule maintenance of trucks is carried out
- Marketing/website upkeep
- Supply ordering
- Administrative duties
- The business is closed for the day.
c. What Skills and Experience Do You Need to Build a Trucking Company?
- Good driving skills
- Customer services skills
- Interpersonal skill
- Logistics and material handling skills
- Business management skills
- Bargaining skill
- Work experience in the transport and logistics industry
- Experience in managing people
- Experience in business administration
- Experience in handling logistics and transportation software.
A trucking company transports freight goods across roads with a fleet of trucks. In the US alone, trucking was responsible for more than 70% of the freight hauls and was worth $732 billion in 2020.
The industry is constantly growing, and it’s worth considering starting a container drayage service. This article explains how to set up a trucking company in Florida.
The trucking industry in Florida
The trucking market size in the US is $3 billion. There are 24,666 registered trucking companies in the state, with more than 32,000 employees in the industry. In 2022, the industry was reported to be facing a severe truck driver shortage owing to the impact created by the COVID-19 pandemic and several old-age truckers retiring. The driver shortage could double up by 2030. Therefore, there is ample opportunity to start and run your tricking business here.
Requirements for a trucking company in Florida
- Business Plan (with a feasibility report)
- Business Licenses and Permits
- Trucks (any number, although it’s advisable to have many)
- A Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
- Corporate Insurance
- Your EIN (Employer Identification Number) or Federal Tax ID Number.
- A Corporate Bank Account
- IRP Plates
- Employees
- Operational Capital (To cover expenses
Steps to starting your Florida trucking company
1. Write your business plan
Your business plan should at least cover these points
– the type of company you want to register
– Your target market (Industry-specific, cargo-specific or multifunctional, franchise, container drayage service, etc.)
– Feasibility report
– The area you want to serve (Miami, Jacksonville, Lakeland, etc.)
– Payment options
– Branding strategy. Choose a memorable business name that is easy to pronounce and recall. It’s preferable to use simple English words. You can also refer to a specific location in Florida.
2. Register your company
Most companies register their trucking company as a limited liability company (LLC.). To register for your LLC., you need to keep these things in mind:
- Choose a registered agent for your company.
- Decide on your management requirements.
- Create an LLC operating agreement.
- Comply with Florida and Federal tax and regulatory requirements.
- File annual reports
3. Obtain all necessary trucking licenses and permits
There are many licenses and permits you need for your business. These include:
- General Business License
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
- IRP Plates
- Zonal and Signage Permits for your vehicles
- Operational State Facility Inspections for your parking area
-
The good news is that Florida does not require certifications to start a trucking company. You also do not need to file a trademark if you do not have the funds to challenge infringements in court.
4. Choose the right truck
Your choice of vehicles determines the type of customers or products you need. Here’s what you need to keep in mind
- Truck Price. New trucks have a higher price but may have lower maintenance costs
- Diver Comfort level
- Preferred cab style
- Weather resistance
- Dealerships across the US (this is important if you plan to do work on interstate logistics)
- Weight limits
-
(this is important for container drayage services)
Purchasing versus leasing.
5. Secure funding
To secure funding, you should consult banks, even if you have a willing investor. That is because the bank will act as an intermediary between you and the funder. Your business plan will go a long way in helping you at this stage.
– The overall cost of setting up your company can range from $50,000 to over $ 1 million, depending on your business objectives and company scale.
– Trucks can vary in cost, but low-end semi-trucks cost around $100,000, while higher-end models can reach $200,000.
– You can opt for company business credit cards for cashless payments
– SBA loans and short-term loans can help you get started. These require additional documentation
– You can use truck financing programs to cut initial costs when acquiring your company fleet
The bottom line
Starting your company has several requirements, but you can always outsource your logistics to fulfill high demand. If you want to start providing specialized services like container drayage, Gofreighthub.io can give custom solutions for your business.