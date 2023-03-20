Samsung Galaxy S22: All the things you need to know

The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung’s hottest set of flagship smartphones, with 3 new versions that sit at the major of the firm’s non-foldable phone line-up.

When the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are really considerably business enterprise as usual – which is no lousy matter, to be fair – the S22 Extremely is a little bit extra radical, with a new style and design (and features) that are intensely inspired by Samsung’s now-defunct Galaxy Observe line.

With pre-orders for the 3 telephones now live, here’s anything you want to know about every Galaxy S22 design.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S22 on sale?

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 sequence on 9 February 2022 at a Galaxy Unpacked party along with the Galaxy Tab S8 collection, launching pre-orders the same working day.

Galaxy S22 series

There’s a bit of a hold out to in fact get the phones nevertheless. In the US it truly is not so bad – all a few styles formally go on sale on twenty five February, just a few of weeks right after the start.

In some other markets there is for a longer period to hold out. In the United kingdom, for illustration, although the S22 Ultra is also on sale from 25 February, the S22 and S22+ go on sale later, on eleven March.

How much does the new Galaxy S22 charge?

When numerous experienced predicted Samsung to raise prices for the phones this yr, for the most aspect the charges of the S22 variety are the exact as the S21. This is how the versions crack down:

S22 price tag:

8GB + 128GB: $799/£769/€879/₹72,999

8GB + 256GB: $849/£819/€929/₹76,999

S22+ cost:

8GB + 128GB: $999/£949/€1,079/₹84,999

8GB + 256GB: $one,049/£999/€1,129/₹88,999

S22 Ultra rate:

8GB + 128GB: $one,199/£1,149/€1,279

12GB + 256GB: $1,299/£1,249/€1,379/₹109,999

12GB + 512GB: $1,399/£1,329/€1,489/₹118,999

12GB + 1TB: $one,599/£1,499/€1,689

As typical, there are a handful of pre-orders bonuses to sweeten the offer. If you pre-buy directly from Samsung in the US you can up grade to the up coming storage tier for no cost, in addition to acquiring up to $200 credit toward the Samsung Freestyle projector or Galaxy Observe four, as well as up to twenty five% off any of the new Tab S8 tablets.

Meanwhile United kingdom pre-orders will net a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – value £219 – additionally a whole yr of Disney+ for free.

You can come across out additional about where by to pre-purchase the Galaxy S22 sequence and the finest bargains so far.

What are the specs and design and style of the Samsung Galaxy S22 sequence?

You can find a lot that is new in the 3 phones, together with a ton of differences among them – so to continue to keep matters straightforward, we’re breaking it down by product.

If you would fairly view (or listen) than go through, we’ve also explained the variances amongst all 3 telephones in depth on this episode of our weekly podcast Rapid Demand:

Galaxy S22

Let’s start with the major product in the collection: the normal S22.

Galaxy S22

In phrases of layout, this appears to be like rather comparable to previous year’s S21, with a acquainted condition and approximately the identical digital camera structure. The huge big difference this 12 months is that the phone’s rear is now manufactured of glass alternatively than plastic – Samsung-special Gorilla Glass Victus+, to be exact.

It really is readily available in black, white, pink, and inexperienced by default, but if you get from Samsung’s web page you can also seize it in graphite, cream, violet, or sky blue.

A single point we would hoped for is the risk that Samsung would provide customisable colours for the S22, similar to the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 choices. You can find no signal of this but, but probably Samsung will increase this providing if it proves prosperous – even though maybe not right up until a handful of months soon after the S22’s start.

On the front you will obtain a six.1in AMOLED screen – a contact lesser than very last year’s product. It is normally similar, with an FHD+ resolution, and guidance for dynamic refresh fee scaling from 10Hz up to 120Hz. As you would count on, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is designed into the exhibit.

Galaxy S22 display

In some marketplaces (such as the US) the S22 – and certainly the other S22 phones far too – is run by the Snapdragon 8 Gen one, whilst Europe and somewhere else will get Samsung’s individual Exynos 2200. Both are 4nm chips that use the Armv9 architecture, and are anticipated to supply broadly comparable functionality. The Exynos supports a handful of excess graphical attributes, including ray tracing, many thanks to guidance from AMD, but it really is not obvious how a lot these will be supported by the S22 anyway.

Whichever model of the phone you get, it will be paired with 8GB of RAM and a selection of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

As for battery, the typical S22 has a ability of 3700mAh – a modest fall from last 12 months. It supports wired charging at up to 25W speeds, and wi-fi charging up to 15W.

Finally, let us transform to the camera, the place we’re having some major updates.

Galaxy S22 camera

The main camera is all-new, with a 50Mp sensor at aperture f/1.8, supported by Dual Pixel Autofocus and optical impression stabilisation (OIS). It is really joined by a 12Mp, f/2.2 extremely-extensive and a new 10Mp, f/two.4, 3x zoom telephoto that also supports OIS. On the front, you are going to uncover a 10Mp, f/two.2 selfie digicam.

The main digital camera and the telephoto are the two big updates. Immediately after pixel-binning, the former options 23% larger sized pixels than its predecessor, while the telephoto is changing the 64Mp, one.1x zoom lenses the organization has used for the last two generations, cropping in to replicate zoom.

In addition to the components variations, software package and algorithmic modifications should really increase overall performance in minimal gentle and online video across the lenses. The new Adaptive Pixel tech also will allow you to seize much better comprehensive-resolution pics if you want them, combining the complete resolution 50Mp shot with colour depth and brightness depth from the 12Mp pixel-binned shot.

Ultimately, software package. All of the S22 phones ship with Android twelve and Samsung’s A single UI four.1. Impressively, Samsung is also promising up to four many years of Android model updates and a fifth 12 months of security patches – even far more updates than Google promises for the Pixel six.

Galaxy S22 specs:

6.1in, 120Hz, FHD+, AMOLED display screen

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

8GB RAM

128/256GB storage

3700mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Rear camera:

50Mp, f/one.8, OIS primary digital camera

12MP, f/two.two extremely-extensive digital camera

10Mp, f/two.4, OIS 3x zoom telephoto digicam

10Mp, f/2.two entrance digital camera

5G

Wi-Fi six

Bluetooth 5.two

IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus+

70.six x 146 x 7.6mm

168g

Android 12 with A person UI 4.1

Galaxy S22+

Now let’s switch to the S22+, which shares many of its specs with the standard S22, along with fundamentally the exact design and style – including the exact array of colours.

Galaxy S22+

The big modify is obviously that the S22+ is more substantial. Its display is six.6in across the diagonal (in truth a minor scaled-down than the S21+ although), and as a end result the mobile phone is taller, wider, and heavier – even though it’s no thicker, luckily.

The core specs are specifically the similar, but the even bigger dimension does aid it pack in a bigger 4500mAh battery. It also has more quickly charging, with wired speeds up to 45W.

Last but not least, connectivity is also at any time so a little bit diverse. The S22+ supports Wi-Fi 6E – although the typical S22 only has Wi-Fi six. The As well as design also presents Ultra Wideband (UWB), the tech that powers trackers like the Apple AirTag or Samsung’s have Galaxy SmartTag+.

Galaxy S22+ specs:

six.6in, 120Hz, FHD+, AMOLED exhibit

Snapdragon eight Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

8GB RAM

128/256GB storage

4500mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Rear digicam:

50Mp, f/one.eight, OIS major digicam

12MP, f/two.two extremely-broad camera

10Mp, f/2.four, OIS 3x zoom telephoto digital camera

10Mp, f/2.2 front camera

5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

UWB

IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus+

75.8 x 157.4 x seven.6mm

196g

Android twelve with A single UI four.1

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Extremely model is always a tiny various to the others, but Samsung has genuinely pushed that to its restrict this calendar year.

Galaxy S22 Extremely

The S22 Ultra doesn’t seriously look just about anything like the other two phones, with different colours, a various condition, and an totally distinctive digital camera module.

In reality, the layout is nearer to 2020’s Galaxy Observe 20 Ultra, with rounded sides and squared off best and base edges. In fact, it can be so considerably like the Notice 20 Extremely that it also supports the S Pen stylus, and even has a place for the stylus to slot into the phone – this really is a Take note in all but identify.



The digicam module is all new nevertheless, with the rear lenses sitting down practically flush with the physique in discrete circles, relatively than inside of a larger camera island.

The S22 Ultra ships in white, black, eco-friendly, and a exceptional burgundy complete, although Samsung’s on the net retailer also offers it in graphite, sky blue, and pink.

As just before, the Extremely is bigger than the other products. It is taller, broader, thicker, and heavier, many thanks in component to an expansive six.8in exhibit. This is just not just even bigger than the other two phones’ screens – it truly is also higher resolution, at QHD+, and has improved refresh price tech, capable to slow down to just 1Hz when desired to preserve battery.

Galaxy S22 Ultra exhibit

The chipset is the identical, so there will not be a substantial efficiency bounce when compared to the other two products – and this 12 months even the commencing RAM is the exact, with just 8GB. That edition comes with 128GB storage, but if you bounce up to 12GB of RAM you also get the solution of 256GB, 512GB, or even 1TB of storage area.

The battery is even bigger much too, with a total potential of 5000mAh. Charging is the very same as the S22+, with 45W wired and 25W wi-fi, and like that mobile phone it offers Wi-Fi 6E and UWB connections.

Further than the sizing and style and design, the primary adjustments in the Extremely are to the camera – even though funnily plenty of, this has experienced less changes compared to the S21 Ultra.

OMGS Reviews set up is essentially the similar, with a 108Mp primary digicam, 12Mp ultra-extensive, and twin 10Mp telephoto lenses at 3x and 10x zoom each. The 40Mp selfie camera is also primarily the similar.

These specs are a tiny deceptive though, as there have continue to been components alterations. The big a single is to the principal digicam, which makes use of a new 108Mp sensor. This is much larger than final year’s, providing improved efficiency specifically in lower mild. The S22 Ultra also enjoys the same algorithmic tweaks and Adaptive Pixel tech as the other telephones, as well as some special enhancements to the telephoto lenses that have remarkably improved outcomes at high zoom amounts.

It ought to be noted that at the time of composing the selection a single location on our most effective camera telephone chart is occupied by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, so it is by now executing most factors suitable.

Galaxy S22 Extremely specs:

6.8in, 120Hz, QHD+, AMOLED show

Snapdragon eight Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

8/12GB RAM

128/256/512GB/1TB storage

5000mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wi-fi charging

Rear digicam:

108Mp, f/one.eight, OIS major digicam

12MP, f/2.2 extremely-wide digicam

10Mp, f/2.four, OIS 3x zoom telephoto digital camera

10Mp, f/4.nine, OIS 10x zoom telephoto digicam

40Mp, f/2.two entrance digicam

5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth five.2

UWB

IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus+

77.9 x 163.3 x eight.9mm

229g

Android 12 with A person UI four.1

Though you’re here, be sure to look at out our guideline to the very best new phones coming this 12 months, to know what Samsung has to beat.