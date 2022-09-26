Touring the Unbelievable Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, PA

Located on the western stop of Jim Thorpe, you&rsquoll obtain a person of the most popular historic websites in the Pocono Mountains: the Previous Jail Museum.

The Old Jail Museum, recognized for the duration of its working yrs as the Carbon County Jail, housed inmates from 1870 right until 1995. Soon just after it shut, the jail was opened for community excursions and has been open up to website visitors ever since.

The Carbon County Jail is a stunning castle-like framework that was made by Edward Haviland, the son of John Haviland who intended the Eastern Condition Penitentiary in Philadelphia. It functions 27 cells, a warden&rsquos household, a basement dungeon, and a lot more in the structure.

Touring the jail has been around the prime of my list of items to do in PA for numerous many years, so I was enthusiastic to finally have a probability to check out in the late summer season of 2022.

Tours of the jail go away often and, on large-traffic weekend days, can be rather active. In truth, tickets at times promote out several hours ahead of the doors are shut, so make sure to arrive early to get your tickets as they are only offered in the reward store.

Tours of the Previous Jail Museum previous all over 30 minutes and are about divided into a few components: a video clip, the primary cell block, and the dungeon. After the tour, guests can then explore the mobile block and some of the facet parts of the jail at their possess rate. All advised, most site visitors will invest around forty five minutes below at the time their tour stars.

The jail&rsquos video is about 10 minutes extensive and offers an overview of the record of the jail, and, in distinct, the Molly Maguires.

The Molly Maguires ended up a key culture of Irish coal miners who had been hoping to struggle for greater and safer working conditions. In 1877-1879, six of them ended up hung in this jail on (very very likely) trumped-up expenses.

The movie, as properly as a excellent part of the tour deal with this attention-grabbing labor historical past from the area.

Even though the movie is really nicely accomplished, the Television set that it performs on is a bit on the small side. could also be enhanced, particularly considering that the narrator speaks in a thick Irish accent. Although I don&rsquot consider she is inherently really hard to comprehend, the rather minimal volume blended with the accent suggests that you have to pay mindful interest to fully grasp all the things in the video.

Ideally, they will get a to some degree greater Television set and a greater seem system in the foreseeable future to enhance the practical experience in this portion of the tour.

Once the video clip is finished, guides consider you into the most important portion of the jail. This part of the tour includes both equally the most important floor of the cell block and the dungeon that&rsquos in the basement, with the actual purchase different depending on the other tours that are likely on at the time.

The dungeon is positioned in the basement instantly down below the main mobile block and is the place prisoners were housed in solitary confinement from the earliest times of the jail right up until the nineteen eighties.

The area is really dark, though a handful of tiny lights provide a little bit of illumination in the major home. Having your cell phone flashlight with you will enable you see into the precise cells in this portion of the museum.

Whilst down in this article, guides offer you a bit of heritage about this region, and both of those how and why prisoners have been held in this spot. It unquestionably didn&rsquot audio like a exciting put to come across yourself.

The primary cell block of the Aged Jail Museum is a two-story place that attributes a lot more than 20 cells.

In the middle of the house, a recreated gallows sits on the exact spot the place 6 of the Molly Maguires were being hung in the 1870s. Guides offer a good deal of heritage about this area, each associated to the Molly Maguires and to other stories from the heritage of the jail.

Even acquiring frequented a lot of other historic jails about PA (this sort of as SCI Cresson and the Old Jail in Bradford County) I identified the tales right here to be incredibly appealing.

At the time the manual is accomplished supplying a bit of record, site visitors are authorized to explore the cell block, as well as some of the other parts of the jail.

Even though I really appreciated searching in the cells, some of which experienced household furniture to showcase what it would have been like to have been an inmate there, the most interesting cell is #17.

In this cell, it is said that there is a mysterious handprint that was remaining by a single of the Molly Maguires as he proclaimed his innocence just prior to his execution. According to area lore, even with this area currently being painted over various occasions, his ghostly handprint stays.

Although this is very likely nothing far more than a regional legend, it&rsquos continue to an attention-grabbing tale, and the darkish spot on the wall does surface to be a handprint.

Regretably, you can&rsquot enter the mobile, which usually means that you can only view it from a few ft away and from the side. useful source &rsquot allowed to acquire pics of it, but you can purchase visuals of it in the reward store or see a huge photograph of it on display at the close by Mauch Chunk Museum (where my picture higher than arrives from).

The other regions of the museum that you can examine at your personal tempo involve the higher amounts of the warden&rsquos property (which at the time of my take a look at contained only empty rooms), the visitation space, the jail kitchen area, and the women&rsquos jail.

A Few of Notes about Viewing

There are two more factors I preferred to make take note of for viewing.

First of all, other than a couple handicapped parking places in their large amount, there is no close by parking. When browsing, you&rsquoll will need to pay back to park in the reduced portion of city near the educate station and wander to the Outdated Jail. It&rsquos about a half-mile walk from the educate station to the museum and is a bit uphill.

Also, in spite of acquiring handicapped parking, there is no straightforward access into the historic developing for those with mobility difficulties. Nonetheless, if you can deal with a couple of ways, you can at minimum see the key part of the constructing.